John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) Insider Alan Charlton Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) insider Alan Charlton bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,688.18).

LON JLH opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. John Lewis of Hungerford plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

