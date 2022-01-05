John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) Insider Alan Charlton Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) insider Alan Charlton bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,688.18).

LON JLH opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. John Lewis of Hungerford plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91.

Get John Lewis of Hungerford alerts:

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Lewis of Hungerford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.