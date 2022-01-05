Oppenheimer Weighs in on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

TMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

