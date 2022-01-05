Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

