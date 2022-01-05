Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Buys 15 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £139.65 ($188.18).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.11), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,805.28).

On Friday, December 3rd, Simon Litherland acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 891 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £133.65 ($180.10).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 949.50 ($12.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 903.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 934.47. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 726 ($9.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 935 ($12.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 870 ($11.72) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.49) to GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.21) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.43).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

