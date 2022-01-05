Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

