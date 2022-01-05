UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires £8,772 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider David Shillson acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £8,772 ($11,820.51).

UIL stock opened at GBX 257.40 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £216.12 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. UIL Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

