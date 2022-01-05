iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 6.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,156,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,315,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.88.

