United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce sales of $7.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.19 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 666,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,433,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 75.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $8,787,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 163.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

