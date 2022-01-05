Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,469. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

