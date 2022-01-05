Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LW opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

