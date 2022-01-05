GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE GHG opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.77%.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
