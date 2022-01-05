GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GHG opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

