SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 242.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SeaSpine by 20.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SPNE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. SeaSpine’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

