Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.40. 75,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.36 and a 200 day moving average of $248.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

