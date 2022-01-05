Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 6.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Root by 106.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Root by 128.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 113,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,187. The company has a market cap of $795.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Root has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

