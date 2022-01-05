Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Target Price at $56.10

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

