Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 38,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

