Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CMMC stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 624,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$748.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

