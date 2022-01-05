ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 7.5%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 227,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,064,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.24.

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

