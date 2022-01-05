Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 104,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,764,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.