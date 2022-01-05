Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Up 3.7%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

