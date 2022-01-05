Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Trading Up 1.5%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 62,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

