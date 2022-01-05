Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,884% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,772. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

