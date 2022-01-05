DMScript Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,341.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $119,693.25 and approximately $1,341.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

