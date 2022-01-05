Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $338.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.