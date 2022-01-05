VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 381,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,564,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

