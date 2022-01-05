EpiK Protocol (EPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

