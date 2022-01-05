Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.56). 479,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 561,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.58).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

