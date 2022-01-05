PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 22.4% Higher

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) traded up 22.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 31,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 17,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

