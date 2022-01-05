Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 0.8%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.44 and last traded at C$28.61. Approximately 513,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 96,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.84.

GBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.34.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.