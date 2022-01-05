DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Up 4%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Approximately 1,065,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 262,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £40.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

