Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 2.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. 2,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.