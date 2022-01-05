Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Up 5.6%

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.60 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.98). Approximately 292,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.20 ($1.88).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.99 million and a PE ratio of -19.58.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

