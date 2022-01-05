Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 0.7%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 155.38 ($2.09). Approximately 47,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 75,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £119.25 million and a PE ratio of 310.75.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

