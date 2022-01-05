Critical Comparison: Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) versus WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16% Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.83 $31.68 million $1.71 9.09 Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

