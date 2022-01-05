$1.05 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.