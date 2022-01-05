Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PWR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $70,039,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

