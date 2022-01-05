BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.47. 43,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. The stock has a market cap of C$398.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.36. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.09 and a one year high of C$4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

