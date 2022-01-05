Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
