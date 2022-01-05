Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 1,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 130,608 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

