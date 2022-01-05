Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 6,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.