Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $163,217.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.80 or 0.08187672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00081304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,396.61 or 0.99947351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

