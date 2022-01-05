Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.46 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $38.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004855 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,244,891,030 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

