Goldcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $181,322.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $181,322.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00319996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,801,035 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.