Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.77 million and $24,552.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

