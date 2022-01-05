Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wafra Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,917.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,779.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

