Longitude Cayman Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 580,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 20,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 78,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

