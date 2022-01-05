Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

