RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €637.22 Average PT from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €637.22 ($724.12).

RAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRA:RAA traded down €4.40 ($5.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €896.00 ($1,018.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €860.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €855.60. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a one year high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

