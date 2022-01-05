Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $348.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.40. 28,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55. Linde has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $346.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.