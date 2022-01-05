Andrew Slutsky Sells 35,829 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,735. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

